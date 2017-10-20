Over 1,000 firms bid for 2017 railway projects

Over 1000 companies expressed interest in 17 categories of projects for the 2017 capital projects of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The Managing Director of the NRC, Engr. Fidet Okhiria disclosed this on Tuesday while declaring open the process for the opening of bids for the projects.

The formal opening of bids held at the corporate headquarters of the NRC in Lagos had representatives of firms who have bided for one contract or the other in attendance.

The MD represented by the Director of Operations, Mr. Niyi Ali said the open bidding was aimed at getting the best firms to carry out the projects lined up for implementation in the 2017 fiscal year.

He assured the companies that the NRC would be fair, transparent and impartial in the bidding process which explains why they have made the process open in line with the Procurement Act of 2004.

The projects include the Procurement of Tools, Equipment and Materials for emergency repairs and maintenance of Tracks; Renovation/Upgrade of Railway Stations and other buildings together with associated facilities (nationwide).

Procurement of Locomotives, Coaches, Wagons, Railway Inspection Vehicles and Cranes (Narrow Gauge and/or Standard Gauge); Procurement/Rehabilitation and Installation of equipment for Mechanical/Electrical, Security, Printing, Operations, Civil and ICT facilities; Generation of Alternative Revenue for the Corporation, Insurance Services, among others.

[Daily Trust]