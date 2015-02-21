Azman Air commences flight operation in Sokoto

Azman Air Thursday commenced flight operation to Sokoto state.

The airline would operate flight services six times a week from Sokoto to Kaduna, Kano, Abuja and Lagos.

Speaking with journalists in Sokoto, the President of Azman Air, Dr. Abdulmunaf Yunus, said the flights which would be on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday would cost N18,000 to Kano, Kaduna, Abuja and N25,000 to Lagos, one way only.

Yunus explained that the airline decided to commence operation in Sokoto due to the fact that northern routes were not being serviced by current airline operators.

“We decided to begin flight operation that will connect passengers from Sokoto to Kano, Kaduna and Abuja because we studied the aviation industry and discovered that most northern routes were not being serviced by the existing airlines,” he said.

He disclosed that Azman Air started operation with two Boeing 737-300 aircraft with a capacity to carry 124 people, adding that three aircraft were expected to arrive the country by May 2015.

“We are planning to commence regional flights to some African countries in the next three months by the time the three new aircraft arrive in the country by May 2015,”he said.

Yunus stated that the Azman Air had already engaged 500 people since it commenced operation in the country last year.

He described the partnership between the airline and the Sokoto State government as a good step in the right direction, saying the commencement of flight operations would boost commerce in the state.

In a remark, Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko,described the commencement of the operation as part of the state government’s continued efforts to create an enabling environment for business activities to flourish in the state.

“The introduction of the flight services will not only increase the tempo of trade and commerce but also ease the movement of goods and services in the state,”Wamakko said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Azman Air, Alhaji Faisal Abdulmunaf, said the airline commenced operation in 2014 with two Boeing 737-300 aircraft with capacity of 12 business class and 112 economy.

He added that with the commencement of flight operation in Sokoto, there would be no need for chartered aircraft for individuals wishing to travel to Kano and Kaduna states.

