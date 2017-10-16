NNPC lures investors to establish refinery in Akwa Ibom

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru, has said that he has engaged investors to establish a refinery in Akwa Ibom State.

The NNPC GMD, who said this during a two-day Triennial Retreat/Synergy workshop of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, said the state was well-positioned geographically to have a refinery.

“The investors have been coming to us and I have seen one that is quite promising. It is in this light that I encouraged these investors to come and see the state government and discuss,” he said.

According to a statement by spokesman of the corporation, Ndu Ughamadu, Dr. Baru explained that although the preferred location of the investors was not Akwa Ibom State, he had convinced them to consider establishing the refinery there to leverage, especially on the state’s deep coastline.

[Daily Trust]