Bi-Courtney denies owing FAAN N2bn

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport private terminal known as MMA2 has denied owing the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) N2bn.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSAN) and the National Union of Pensioners (NUP) had during a joint press conference to oppose the planned concession of four airports alleged Bi-Courtney currently owes FAAN N2bn. The monies, according to the unions, comprise Management fee-N331, 088,683.68; fire and safety-N131, 219,451.83; marshaling service-N2, 168,058.21; electricity-N438, 955,342.20; rent and SRC conference-N87, 864,556.06 and hotel-N116, 845,500.00.

However, spokesman of BASL, Mr. Steve Omolale denied that the company is owing FAAN, saying on the contrary it is FAAN and the Federal Government that are indebted to the company to the tune of N200billion.

Omolale added, “N132billion of this sum was confirmed by a court of competent jurisdiction in 2012 in the case of Bi-Courtney Ltd vs. AG Federation (FHC/ABJ/CS/50/2009).

