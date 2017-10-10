FBNHoldings Appoints Oluseye Kosoko Company Secretary as Tijjani Borodo Bows Out after 30years of Meritorious Service

FBN Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Oluseye Kosoko as Company Secretary subject to regulatory approval. In the same vein, Tijjani Borodo, the outgoing Company Secretary will still be around for the next few months to navigate a seamless transition for the substantive Company Secretary. Tijjani will be retiring after three decades of combined services to both First Bank of Nigeria Limited and subsequently FBN Holdings Plc, providing exceptional company secretariat and legal support to the Group.

Prior to Seye Kosoko’s appointment, he had served as Head of Legal and the Company Secretary, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd; Managing Solicitor, Henley, Crankshaw Solicitors; Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary, Econet Wireless Nigeria Limited (Now Airtel Networks); Citibank Nigeria, where he rose to the position of General Counsel/Company Secretary/ and pioneer Country Compliance Head, with oversight for Corporate Affairs. He worked as Tax Consultant at Price Waterhouse and was also one of the pioneer lecturers at the Faculty of Law, Lagos State University. He is a graduate of the University of Ife in 1984 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985. He obtained his LL.M in 1987, from the University of Lagos.

According to the Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, UK Eke, Seye brings to bear on the Executive Management and Board of FBNHoldings UK over 25 years’ extensive experience in legal framework, company secretarial duties, and governance advisory. He also stated that Tijjani will be missed as his exemplary dedication to the Group will remain one of the bright spots in the history of FBNHoldings. “We welcome Seye on board while we wish Tijjani many fruitful years ahead”.

Mr. Kosoko’s appointment is consistent with FBNHoldings corporate governance and succession plan that ensures that there is balance of knowledge and experience at the highest decision making levels of the Group.