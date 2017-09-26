NCC reinstates commitment to strengthen telecom industry

The Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta has reinstated the commission’s commitment to strengthen the telecommunications industry in Nigeria.

Danbatta, who spoke at the 81st edition of the Telecoms Consumer Parliament (TCP) in Lagos, also said that the commission would carry out its regulatory functions to ensure that companies operating in the industry were healthy.

The NCC chairman, who spoke through the Executive Commission of Stakeholders Management, NCC, Mr Sunday Dare, noted that the regulatory body had made interventions to prevent disruptions in the consumer’s experience.

“The consumer deserves all the credits for the past and indeed the future successes of this industry. The Nigerian telecommunications consumers is at the centre stage of our regulation,” he said.

Danbatta stated that all NCC’s initiatives such as Mobile Number Portability, SIM card registration, 2442 ‘Do not Disturb Code’ and 622 short code as well as various consumer awareness campaigns were to ensure consumer protection.

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB) of NCC, Mr Abdullahi Maikano, in his opening address, said that TCP had proven to be an innovative way of bringing all stakeholders together to discuss and proffer solutions to industry problems.

[Daily Trust]