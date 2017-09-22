The Entrepreneur Mind-set – A mentoring session with Ibukun Awosika

For the average undergraduate, getting a well-paying 9 to 5 job after graduation is the dream. However, this is one dream that is fast eluding a number of graduates today given the prevailing socio-economic conditions in the country.

Working for someone else can be a great idea, however nothing beats working for and chasing your own dream. Being an entrepreneur is no easy feat and one does not enter into it lightly; which is why mentorship is invaluable, as you have a look-see opportunity into entrepreneurship, the pit-falls to anticipate and how to overcome them. Having a mentor can be likened to knowing the exam questions before the exam day. Many young people with entrepreneurial dreams wish for a chance to be mentored by someone else that has been there and done that.

If you are among the 1% that would rather carve out a niche for yourself in the entrepreneurship world, then a one-on-one mentoring session with Ibukun Awosika is the opportunity you should not miss.

Mrs. Ibukun Awosika is not only the First Female Chairman of FirstBank but also an Entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience; she has received several awards and accolades and written books on entrepreneurship. This mentoring session titled: “An Entrepreneur Mindset” aims to prepare students especially those in their final or penultimate year who are looking forward to life after school for entrepreneurship.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: October 7, 2017

Venue: Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Time: 9am

This event is not limited to only students of Ife or residents of Osun State. No matter where you are, you can register to attend this event, Limited slots available, only those who get a formal invite will be admitted.

Click here to register https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/personal-banking/savings-accounts/xplore-first/the-entrepreneur-mindset-a-mentoring-session-with-ibukun-awosika/