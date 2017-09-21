Bi-Courtney denies conniving with Osinbajo on concession

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), yesterday rejected the accusation allegedly made by the protesting airport workers that the company was preparing to take over the airports being proposed for concession in collaboration with Vice- President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo without following due process.

BASL described the accusation as provocative, unwarranted and selfish even as it stressed that the MMA2 operator has demonstrated in the last 10 years of its management of MMA2 that it has the capability to manage the other airports to be concessioned.

While dismissing the unions’ accusation, Bicourtney in a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Steve Omolale however said concessioning the airports would be in national interest.

