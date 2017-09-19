Travel agents commend FG over Emirates return to Abuja

The travel agents based in Abuja have lauded the efforts of the federal government in negotiating Emirates Airlines return to Abuja.

The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika had announced on Thursday Emirates Airlines is returning to Abuja route on November 1, 2017 after one year absence from the route. The minister also said the second leg to Lagos via Kano route will come up later.

Speaking to our correspondent in Abuja, the representative of the travel agents based in Abuja, and lead ticket sales agent for Emirates in Abuja, the managing director/CEO of Chubas Travel Services, Hon. Usman Ibrahim commended President Muhammadu Buhari led government and the Minister of State Aviation Sen. Hadi Sirika for ensuring the return of Emirates to Abuja and Kano.

He said Emirates exit from the Abuja and Kano routes had huge impact on their ticket sales and profit margins of the agencies and government adding that some travel agents had even reduced their staff strength.

Recall Emirates has stopped its flight operations to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at the end of October 2016 following its inability to buy forex and remit its sales.

[Daily Trust]