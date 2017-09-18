LCCI applauds FG over concessioning of Lagos, Abuja airports

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has applauded the Federal Government over the concessioning of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, saying that the move will further incentivise private investment in the nation’s aviation sector.

Addressing the press at the weekend in Lagos, LCCI’s President, Mrs Nike Akande, said concessioning of the nation’s two major airports would not only increase government revenue in the medium term but enhance the efficiency and operations.

Mrs Akande, who spoke on several economic issues, also commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for consistently sustaining foreign exchange in the market, adding that with the intervention, there have been improved liquidity of forex and stability of naira against the dollar.

[Daily Trust]