Electricity: 11 distribution firms reject 7,308mw in 8 days

A total of 7,308 megawatts (mw) of electricity was rejected by the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) in eight days of August 2017, industry records have shown.

Daily operational statistics obtained from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) showed that the 11 DisCos got 31,423mw between August 13 and 20, barely three weeks ago. They consumed 20,079mw during the period, rejected 7,308mw and took another 107mw in excess.

Daily Trust also reports that in mid February and March 2017, they rejected 10,200mw allocation in 31 days, but took 780mw in excess of their allocation in the period.

For August 2017, except for Port Harcourt DisCo and Yola DisCo which did not reject load for three days and for a day, respectively, the other nine DisCos rejected electricity load through the eight days.

The highest case of load rejection occurred on August 17 with 1,581mw rejection recorded, a day that recorded the highest electricity generation of 4,367mw, the data showed.

Port Harcourt and Yola DisCos were the only two firms to take load in excess of 107.5 in the period with Port Harcourt taking 102mw and Yola taking 5.63mw more than their Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) allocation.

The top three DisCos with the worst case of load rejection were Ikeja, Ibadan and Abuja DisCos as they rejected 1,619mw, 1,025mw and 1,023mw respectively. Those with the least load rejection record were Yola, Port Harcourt and Kano DisCos with 166mw, 205mw and 343mw sequence of load rejection record.

The other five DisCos in the media were Benin with 701mw, Kaduna (684mw), Eko (636mw), Enugu (555mw), and Jos DisCo which rejected 345mw of electricity within eight days.

A check on the nature of power supply within the last three weeks revealed that the quantum of power available to certain areas dropped from what it was before the period in review.

Mr Joseph Okolo, a resident of Kaduna’s Ungwan Television observed a downward trend in the hour of supply by Kaduna Electric. “Around June and July, the supply was superb but it is dropping now from about 16 hours daily to 10 hours,” Okolo told our reporter on telephone.

In a reaction, spokesman of Kaduna DisCo, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, denied claims of load rejection saying records showed the DisCo had taken load in excess till May 2017.

However, the status of allocation from the month of June through August was not captured in the statement.

[Daily Trust]