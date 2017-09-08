Lawson appointed US-Nigeria Trade Council Advisory Board Chairperson

The US-Nigeria Trade Council USA has appointed Mrs Alaba Lawson as the Chairperson of its Advisory Board.

A statement issued by Director, Marketing & Communication, Sennami Goziem, said the new Chairperson is to provide leadership and overall guidance and direction, in the programs, policy and strategic efforts to improve the trade traffic between US and Nigeria.

Mrs Lawson is an entrepreneur and academician. She’s the Proprietor of Lawson Group of Schools and chairman of Abestone Microfinance Bank.

She was the Chairman Board of Governing Council, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Ogun State (MAPOLY).

She currently serves as the first female president of NACCIMA.

The Council provides a bilateral forum on key economic and professional initiatives as well as business opportunities of interest to American companies operating in or exploring business opportunities in Nigeria as well as Nigerian companies planning trade ties and business expansion to the US Market.

