FIRS seals 20 shops in Onitsha over tax defaults

No fewer than twenty business facilities were on Friday sealed off in Onitsha and environs by the special enforcement unit of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over default in tax payment to the federal government.

The sealed facilities included building materials, fairly used electronics shops, transport companies, beverage manufacturing company, among others.

Addressing newsmen after the exercise, the team leader of the Special Enforcement Unit from Abuja, Barths Oborolo, said the exercise was backed by the Nigerian constitution.

He urged business owners to save themselves of the embarrassment by paying their taxes when due, describing it as their civic responsibility to the government.

On his part, the Tax Controller of Onitsha, Ukay Okereke, explained that letters of notifications were served to all the defaulters almost a month earlier, contrary to claims that they were not notified.

He however assured that their businesses would be opened in less than two hours after confirmation of payments.

