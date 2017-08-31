Osinbajo commissions 3m metric tonnes cement factory in Edo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday commissioned three million metric tonnes per annum BUA’s Obu Cement factory located at Okpella in Etsako East Local Government of Edo State.

Osinbajo who also performed the ground breaking ceremony of the second line of three million tons plant per annum, assured that the federal government would remove all human inhibitions to encourage investors.

“ This project is a big boost to the Nigerian economy and it will provide employment opportunity for the both skilled and unskilled youths of this state and the country at large,’’ he said.

He said the plant’s capacity will consolidate Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in cement and it will be a big boost to the nation’s export capacity.

Osinbajo assured that the federal government would endeavour to make policies that would remove bottle necks but “will identify inhibitions and eliminate them so as to encourage private sector.

In his speech, Governor Godwin Obaseki, said the commissioning of the plant marked the industrialisation of Edo State.

he added that the vision and mission of the company were in line with the state government’s economic reform agenda, assuring that the state government is ready to make Edo an industrial haven with friendly tax policies.’’

Earlier, the Chairman BUA Group of Company, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, said the choice to site the plant at Okpella, in Estako East Local Government area of the state, was strategic, saying that “this community has the best limestone in the whole of the country.’’

According to him, the completion of the second line in the first quarter of 2018, will take production capacity to 6million metric tonnes per annum.

