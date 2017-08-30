NSE commissions N500m data centre

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has launched its N500 million state-of-the-art data centre in Lagos.

Addressing stockbrokers at the Exchange, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu who commissioned the centre, commended the management and council of the Exchange for supporting the growth of Nigerian economy.

He said they are working hard to move the nation’s economy to information-based economy.

While urging the NSE to list more technology firms, he said the ministry wants the market to be research-driven so that job and wealth can be created.

The CEO of NSE, Oscar Onyema, said the world-class data centre which is a tier-three standard will help to support most of the exchange’s activities and other platforms that are linked to the NSE.

[Daily Trust]