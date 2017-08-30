NAHCO will not export banned items – Acting MD

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc (NAHCO Aviance) has vowed that it would never accept to export any item on the list of prohibited items by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Some of the items, as published on the website of NCS include, maize, timber (rough or sawn), raw hides and skin (including Wet Blue and all unfinished leather) H.S. Codes 4101.2000.00 – 4108.9200.00, scrap metals and unprocessed rubber latex and rubber lumps.

Others are artefacts and antiquities and wildlife animals classified as endangered species and their products e.g. crocodile; elephant, lizard, eagle, monkey, zebra, lion etc. and all goods imported.

The Acting Managing Director of the company, Mrs. Folashade Ode, during a visit to some units within the company on Tuesday tasked members of staff to be vigilant and dedicated to duty.

Ode, who was named acting MD/CEO in a notice received at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 7, 2017, told staff at the Export Warehouse of the Company that they should always adhere strictly to the guidelines governing the exportation of cargoes through the warehouse.

The acting MD according to a statement by the company’s spokesman, Mr. Tayo AJAKAYE, said “NAHCO has never and will never accept to export any item on the list of prohibited items including donkey skin. You should always be on your guard.”

She said the Company appreciates the efforts they put into their work and that they should not rest on their oars.

She told them to always educate and update themselves on prohibited items on the export list so as to guide against taking them from shippers.

Ode said staff should watch out especially for donkey skin which is prominent on the list of prohibited items and which had been the source of concerns between shippers and Customs.

Ode also stated that the excellent state of the NAHCO warehouse was what made it the first port of air cargo export in Nigeria and advised staff to make good use of the facility.

In a similar development, Ode said in line with the duties and responsibilities of the Board of Directors of NAHCO Plc, the Board has decided to reconfigure and re-align the top management as part of the reorganization process to re-position NAHCO for better performance and growth, which will take place in phases.

“The re-organization is part of the Board’s response to the ever-changing market conditions, the overall NAHCO growth strategy and to demonstrate the Board’s resolve to improve performance and pursue the business sustainability and growth agenda going forward”, she added.

[Daily Trust]