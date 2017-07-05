TCN to build 2 substations in Kaduna, Zaria

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has disclosed that it is prepared to build two new 330KV substations in Kaduna and Zaria, and four additional 132 KV substations at Rigasa Kakau, Rigachun and Jaji, while it will reconstruct the Kaduna-Kano transmission line.

Daily Trust reports the transmission line has been faulty for over two years and is yet to be repaired.

In a statement through TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Seun Olagunju, the Interim Managing Director, Mr. Usman Cur Mohammed, expressed appreciation for the support received from Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, for the execution of the projects.

It noted that similar collaborations and support were being received from Kano, Ogun, Lagos, Bauchi, Kogi and Edo state governments.

TCN said it was also planning to collaborate with Kebbi, Sokoto, Niger, Imo, Abia, Delta and Anambra states on some power projects.

[Daily Trust]