NCAA warns GSM operators, others over towering structures

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), yesterday, warned all operators of Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM) to always obtain Aviation Height Clearance (AHC), permits and licences before erecting high rise structures.

Also, owners of landing facilities, stakeholders and the general public were advised to adhere to the directive.

Spokesman of the nation’s aviation regulatory authority, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, said these permits, known as Aviation Height Clearance and Licences are to be obtained before the construction of towers, telecommunication masts, high rise buildings/structures and landing facilities.

The landing facilities, he said, included construction of helipads/helidecks for civil use and heliports.

The authority urged stakeholders to take note of the directive, saying violation of the safety measures would be viewed very seriously.

In a statement yesterday, the NCAA said the directive was in line with the Civil Aviation Act 2006, Part IX (30) (L) which; “empowers the authority to prohibit, regulate and remove any structure which, by virtue of its height or position, is considered to endanger the safety of aircraft operations.”

In addition, the Civil Aviation Act. 2006 Part IX (30) (K) stipulates that the authority will grant and certify licencees for the construction of helipads, helidecks and heliports.

‘In line with regulatory provisions, the authority stressed that it would be illegal to operate a heliport (surface level, elevated or helideck) without the approval of the NCAA,’ it said.

The NCAA also reminded those who wanted to renew their heliport certificate to commence the process of renewal of same not less than 90 days to the date of expiration of the certificate.

