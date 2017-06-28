Zero oil economy: NEPC seeks ECOWAS trade corridor

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) is seeking for a platform for trade and investment along the ECOWAS trade corridor to facilitate exports from Nigeria to West African countries.

This came to the fore when the new Managing Director of the Nigerian Import-Export Bank (NEXIM), Mr. Abba Bello, paid a visit to the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, in Abuja recently.

Awolowo said the plan, being anchored under a new project known as NEXPORTRADE, would boost exports from Nigeria.

The NEPC boss also said that his council had proposed an offshore warehouse to be located in Togo as the first destination of the exports before being distributed across markets.

This move targets reduction in logistics being faced by exporters, as well as reducing the cost of transportation and warehousing.

The NEXIM boss sought for the partnership of the NEPC in convening a stakeholders’ forum to bring together 100 companies in Nigeria to discuss export, challenges and how to increase the volume and value of Nigerian products being sold in international markets.

Bello said he was desirous of promoting exports in Nigeria, adding that a maritime terminal and an airlink terminal in airports would enhance export activities.

[Daily Trust]