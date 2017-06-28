BEDC to publish power availability schedule

In view of prevailing electricity generation limitations nationwide, Benin Electricity Distribution Plc (BEDC) will soon commence the publication of power availability schedule for customers in its franchise areas of Edo and Delta states.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mrs. Funke Osibodu, disclosed this at a media parley with on-air personalities and journalists at the weekend in Benin.

She explained that the power availability schedule became necessary to enable customers predict when electricity would be supplied or interrupted and restored and thus enable them plan their activities around the schedule.

“It has become necessary to undertake the programme for customers of BEDC in order to improve our services to them. They however should note that load shedding time may sometimes vary due to changes in generation, technical challenges and other unforeseen events beyond our control.

“This will first be published for Edo and Delta states and after perfecting this, similar publication will be done for Ondo and Ekiti states,” she stated.

The BEDC boss said the schedule was being given final shape before the advertisement would be published in leading newspapers when the implementation commences.

According to her, the load management schedule was prepared based on the roster submitted by each of the company’s 24 business units, while codes were assigned to each 11KV feeder emanating from injection substations that feed specific areas in the four states.

She explained further that in Edo State, BEDC was creating conducive environment for companies to grow by balancing power given to both residential, communities and industrial locations.

“A route is defined as collection of customers in certain transformers in some particular route(s) which the assigned officers will be expected to manage and ensure customers on it are properly managed/served. This includes bringing into the company records of all consumers that may have been connected illegally to the company’s network.

Speaking on the journey so far, Executive Director, Commercial, Mr Abu Ejoor, said since take over on 1st November 2013, BEDC had metered over 150,000 customers, increased injection sub-stations from 38 to 64, added several distribution transformers into its network and also upgraded its 33KV feeders.

He assured customers of improved power supply through off-grid arrangement with Independent Power Plants (IPP).

[Daily Trust]