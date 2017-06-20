FG peace moves crashes pipeline vandalism by 12% – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has recorded 12.77 per cent reduction in downstream pipeline vandalism following the extensive engagement with oil and gas community stakeholders embarked upon by the federal government and the corporation.

According to the April 2017 NNPC Financial and Operations report released in Abuja on Monday, downstream pipeline sabotage decreased from 94 vandalized points in March, 2017 to 82 in April 2017, representing a 12.77% reduction relative to the previous month.

The April 2017 numbers, NNPC said, also indicated substantial progress compared to corresponding period of April 2016 which recorded 214 incidents.

In terms of products availability within the period, the corporation said it maintained adequate stock of over 1.2 billion litres of petrol sufficient for more than 34 days forward consumption.

NNPC said that in an effort to reduce to the barest minimum the incidences of fire outbreak in the 21 depots across the country, it received bids from no fewer than 37 companies to supply six triple agent firefighting trucks for the operation of the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC), one of its downstream subsidiaries.

The report noted that NNPC has continued to import diesel and aviation fuel to supplement local refining, while the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN continues to make available foreign exchange to marketers to import the products.

[Daily Trust]