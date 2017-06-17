Again, NCC warns network providers against unwholesome practices

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has again, despite several warnings, cautioned networK providers against embarking on unwholesome practices in service delivery to telecom consumers in the country.

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of the NCC Abdullahi Maikano, who gave the warning Friday at the 28th edition of consumer town hall meeting held in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State threatened heavy sanctions against them if such acts are not stopped.

He stressed that consumers must be accorded basic rights such as the right to be heard, right to be educated, right to redress as well as right to safety and protection.

In addition, he said it was the place of service providers to communicate information to consumers in plain and simple language and ensure that information provided to consumers is relevant, current, accurate and timely.

The NCC, he vowed, would continue to protect the consumers in ensuring that they get good quality service value for money spent than being exploited or fraudulently charged by network providers.

[ThisDay]