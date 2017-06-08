Petrol remains N145 per litre – PPPRA

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), the agency responsible for regulating petroleum products pricing, supply and distribution, has assured that the subsisting pump price cap for petrol remains N145 per litre across the country.

The agency said it had to make the clarification because of the growing speculation on a purported imminent increase in the pump price of petrol by N5.00 per litre.

“The agency hereby wishes to dispel this rumour and assuage the concerns of Nigerians,” a statement signed by the PPPRA Executive Secretary, Abdukadir U. Saidu said.

“We again wish to assure all Nigerians that pursuant to its mandate, the PPPRA shall not fail in its efforts geared towards ensuring products availability, and at regulated price, for the benefit of all.”

[Daily Trust]