Dropped calls: Senate asks NCC to sanction operators

The Senate yesterday passed a resolution, requesting the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to sanction GSM service providers over incessant dropped calls and poor services being provided.

The resolution was sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Andy Uba (APC, Anambra) on the unwholesome practices of telecommunications Network operators in the country.

The Senate asked the NCC to invoke the appropriate provisions of the law and other extant agreements, to protect consumers where necessary and to refund them henceforth for disrupted calls caused by network issues.

The Upper legislative chamber also mandated its Committee on Communications and Trade and Investment to further look into the issue.

[Daily Trust]