NSITF partners BPP on ease of doing business

The Managing Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barrister Adebayo Somefun has pledged to create an automated business process in the Fund to support Government’s agenda on ease of doing business.

Somefun who made the pledge when a team from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) paid him a courtesy visit at the headquarters of the Fund said the management is working to improve the existing system.

He reiterated that the Fund would leave nothing to chance in providing accurate information to those who require it.

The head of the team, Mr Aliyu Aliyu, Head, Regulation and Database Department of BPP, said BPP had begun the development of a system in which there would be a central database, where all requirements for doing business in all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would be listed.

The visit was to facilitate a collaborative working relationship in line with the Executive Order on Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria signed on Thursday 27th April, 2017, by the Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Order promotes transparency by directing that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) should publish a complete list of all requirements for obtaining permits, licences and approvals, including fees and timelines, in their premises and on their websites within the next 21 days.

[Daily Trust]