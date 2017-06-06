Drugs: NAHCON warns on baggage handling at airports

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has warned pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia especially for Umrah (lesser hajj) to be wary of unsolicited assistance from unknown persons at departure points.

Spokesman of the commission, Uba Mana, said this in a statement yesterday.

He said unknown persons usually approached travellers to assist in carrying their luggage’s to weighing and check-in counters.

“Information received indicated that these unsuspecting people offering assistance have now developed a plot, where they plant drugs on such VIP luggage and such is now creating problem for travellers.

“To stop this nefarious activity, NAHCON is advising all Umrah pilgrims irrespective of status to henceforth ensure they accompany their luggage up to the last point at the checking in counters and also endeavour to properly secure their luggage,” Mana said.

He said the Saudi authorities were strict with the laws prohibiting the transportation of drugs or any contraband.

[Daily Trust]