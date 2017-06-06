CNPP berates National Assembly over plan to hike fuel price

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has accused the National Assembly of taking more anti-people decisions rather than resolutions that could better the lives of the already impoverished citizens.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Secretary General of the conference, Chief Willy Ezugwu said, “We assure the Senate and the Federal Government that their proposed N5 per litre of fuel tax will be resisted.”

CNPP warned the Presidency of the imminent consequences of adding to the pains of the ordinary people by raising the pump price of fuel under any guise.

“Our findings have shown that the bill titled ‘National Roads Fund (Establishment, etc) Bill 2017’, proposing that N5 to be paid per litre of fuel imported into the country is a ploy by the Federal Government to impose more hardship on Nigerians, at a time the burden of recession in the country is becoming unbearable.

“We thought that the Federal Government should be thinking of reducing the already biting hardship in the country after failing to fulfil the promised increment in minimum wage and non-payment of arrears of workers’ salaries and allowances in the past two years. We wonder why the Senate Committee on Works in its final report on the bill would make such proposal. Are they saying that the only way this government can raise funds is by increasing pump price of petroleum prices and punishing the masses?” Ezugwu said.

[Daily Trust]