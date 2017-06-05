FG directs for release of 6,000 seized smuggled rice to IDPs

The Federal government have directed for the release of about 6,000 bags of rice seized from smugglers by the Katsina/Kaduna customs area command to Internally Displace Persons in the North East.

The Area controller of the command, Comptroller Kayode Olusemire who disclosed this noted that already about 808 bales of seized second hand clothes have been released last April also to the IDP’s.

According to him, the seizures are properly documented and kept with the command waiting for the next line of directives adding that this was one of the many palliatives to the IDP’s’

“The moment we seize these items, they become government’s property and we await its directive on what to do with them.” He said

The command he said is closely partnering with the traditional rulers in sensitizing the local populace especially those along border communities on the ills of smuggling.

While assuring the commands readiness to bring smuggling to the barest minimal level Olusemire urged perpetrators to have a rethink and stop the economic sabotage as the command is poised to bring all to book.

[Daily Trust]