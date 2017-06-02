External reserves fall to $30.49bn – CBN

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $30.49 billion as of May 25, the lowest level since April 18 and down 0.87 percent from a month ago, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The forex reserves were up 15.27 percent year-on-year, the data showed.

Africa’s biggest economy shrank by 1.5 percent in 2016 in its first annual recession in 25 years, hit by a shortage of hard currency and lower revenue from its dominant oil sector as world crude prices remained under pressure.

The central bank has been intervening on the official market to try to narrow the spread between the official interbank and black markets. It has sold over $4 billion since February, but analysts doubt that this pace can be sustained.

The reserves of the OPEC member country have grown by $4.4 billion year to date due to recovery in global oil prices and increased production. The reserves stood at $26.09 billion at the beginning of the year and $26.45 billion a year ago.

