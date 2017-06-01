Osinbajo, Dangote, others in industrial policy council

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday at the State House in Abuja inaugurated the Nigerian Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council.

The council is chaired by Osinbajo and has the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah as vice chairman, public sector and the Minster of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar as alternate vice chairman.

The council also has the president of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as vice chairman, private sector and the chairman of ANAP Business Jets Ltd, Mr Atedo Peterside as alternate vice chairman.

Other private sectors members of the council are: Chairman, PZ Cussons Chief Kola Jamodu; Chairman, BUA Group Abdulsamad Rabiu; Chairman, IVM Innoson Group Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma; GMD, Chi Foods Nigeria Mr. Rahul Savara; Chairman, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc Mr. John Coumantarous; CEO, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Mrs. Stella Okoli; Country Head, Olam Mr. Mukul Mathur; President/CEO Beloxxi Industries Ltd Mr. Obi Ezeude; MD/CEO Fidson Healthcare Plc Dr. Fidelis Ayebea; Founder, Flutterwave Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji; President & CEO, GE Business Operations Nigeria Mr. Lazarus Angbazo; CEO, Jumia Mrs. Juliet Anamah; CEO, SecureID Nigeria Ltd Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe; Chairman/C.E.O, AMMASCO International Ltd Ado Mustapha; Chairman, KAM Industries Kamaldeen Yusuf; Chairman, United Textiles Plc Adamu Atta; Chairman Candel Corporation; CEO Swift Networks Mr. Charles Anudu; Chairman, Rumbu Sacks Nigeria Ltd Ibrahim Salisu Buhari;Chairman, Tofa Group Isiaku Tofa; MD/CEO Proforce Ltd Mr. Ade Ogundeyin; President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs.

Other public sector members are: Ministers, Udoma Udo Udoma (Budget & National Planning); Mrs. Kemi Adeosun (Finance); Audu Ogbeh (Agriculture); Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (Power, Works & Housing); Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation); Dr. Ibe Kachikwu (State, Petroleum); Dr. Kayode Fayemi (Mines and Steel); Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu (Science & Technology); Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Technical committee members are: Economic Adviser to the President Dr. Yemi Dipeolu; Trade Adviser Amb. Chiedu Osakwe; MD, Bank of Industry Mr. Waheed Olagunju; Exec Director/CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Olusegun Awolowo; Executive Secretary, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission Ms. Yewande Sadiku; Statistician-General, National Bureau of Statistics Dr. Yemi Kale; CEO, Economic Associates Dr. Ayo Teriba.

[Daily Trust]