Benue Assembly passes N176.6bn 2017 budget

The Benue State House of Assembly yesterday passed the budget of N176.6bn for the 2017 fiscal year.

Governor Samuel Ortom had earlier presented a budget draft of N163.9bn to the assembly in December, but, the House made an increment of N12.7bn.

The budget christened, ‘Budget of Rural Transformation,’ shows that N66.7bn would be expended on recurrent expenditure and N109.9bn for capital expenditure while deficit financing stands at N36.1bn.

Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Adam Okloho, said the increase was as a result of the non-inclusion of some projects by the Ministry of Finance and additional requests by MDAs for inclusion of some critical projects omitted in the estimates.

[Daily Trust]