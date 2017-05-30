Vehicle owners task Kachikwu on completion of refineries

The National President of Vehicle Owners Association of Nigeria (VOAN), Odo Vincent Okoko, has said the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, has a clear agenda to deliver on the completion of refineries in the country.

Okoko who was responding to the vow by the oil minister to resign if Nigeria continued to import fuel by 2019, said the group was confident that Kachikwu would achieve the set target of ensuring refined fuel sufficiency in the country.

Okoko, in a statement at the weekend, said the steps taken by the minister would restore the nation to its past glory in the oil and gas sector.

He said: “While we appeal to the infamous oil cabal known for frustrating genuine government efforts in this direction to stay clear of these noble efforts, we hope that the minister will sustain the political will to actualise this target and usher in a new dawn in the oil and gas sector in the country.”

[Daily Trust]