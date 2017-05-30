FAAN debunks recruitment rumour

The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has refuted a rumour going round that the Authority is presently recruiting into her staff fold.

The Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Yakubu Henrietta, who dispelled the rumour yesterday advised members of the public to beware of fraudsters, whom she said pose as staff of the Authority, with the intent of duping innocent applicants.

She stated that there is a standard recruitment process in all government agencies, which includes advertising in national dailies whenever such is to be done.

She added that FAAN will always adhere to government’s policies and regulations in all matters and at all times.

[Daily Times]