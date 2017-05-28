FG receives N1.2bn housing loan for workers

The Executive Secretary Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB) Dr Hannatu Adamu Fika has confirmed the receipt of about N1.2bn from the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMBN) for federal public workers to renovate their houses.

Mrs Fika who said this yesterday in Abuja during a courtesy call to the Managing Director of the bank, Architect Ahmed Dangiwa, adding that so far 1342 applicants had benefited from the partnership.

According to her, the releases include N643, 004,000 earmarked for the renovation of houses of eligible public servants who applied for the renovation loan.

She commended the management of FMBN for their commitment to the partnership and expressed hope that the next batch of beneficiaries will be higher.

“Already, thousands of such applications for the renovation loan have been received from federal public servants including those in the academia,” she said.

She said that the board is determined to ensure that workers own their own homes as a fulfilment of the promise of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerian workers.

On his part Architect Dangiwa commended the board for the due diligence and dedication especially in the repayment of the loans granted the public servants through the board.

He promised to accelerate more funds for the workers to put their houses in order to serve as motivation apart from ensuring that they benefit from their contributions to the National Housing Fund (NHF).

Dangiwa also expressed the commitment of the bank to ensure that the second phase of the partnership with the board to facilitate the purchase of houses is realized as soon as possible.

[Daily Trust]