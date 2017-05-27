FG will improve power, infrastructure before 2019 – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government will improve power and infrastructure, create enabling environment as well as create more employment opportunities for the youths before 2019.

Speaking at the Lagos chamber of commerce and industry (LCCI) Presidential Policy Dialogue held in Lagos yesterday, Osinbajo said for the country to attain its full potentials; the present administration would create conducive environment for the private sector investors and the small and medium scale enterprise (SMEs).

Osinbajo who was represented by the Minister of Industry, trade and investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, promised to assist the private sector by encouraging local production and value addition.

“We want to come out stronger and more resilient after the recession. To achieve this, more employment opportunities will be created for the youths”, he added.

But stakeholders at the Policy Dialogue called on the Federal government to end fuel subsidies and fix the power debacle which have proved a huge financial burden on public revenues and crimped economic activity.

Dr Mrs Nike Akande, the president of the LCCI in her remarks said: “Investors’ confidence is on the upswing, liquidity in the forex market has increased, there is better clarity in the policy direction, forex inflows are beginning to pick up.”

“We must think beyond the current recession and come up with big and audacious policy reforms to boost growth once again,” said Aig Imoukhuede, the President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

