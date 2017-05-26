Sokoto uncovers 13,415 ghost workers

The Sokoto State Government Thursday said no fewer than 13,415 ghost workers were uncovered and removed from the payroll during the last verification exercise in the state.

He also said the state government saved over N300 million from the ghost and sit at home workers.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Alhaji Mannir Muhammad Dan’Iya, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Sokoto.

He stated that the ministry in conjunction with stakeholders conducted verification exercise for 58,143 scheduled and unscheduled local government junior and senior staff respectively in two phases in 2016 and 2017.

Dan’Iya stated that the essence of the verification exercise was to primarily ascertain the actual work force across the 23 local government councils in the state and flush out ghost workers on the payroll.

