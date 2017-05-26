Ambode condemns Lekki unrest, laments threat to $15bn investment

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Thursdaycondemned the communal conflict that resulted in the death of a police inspector and siblings at Lekki communities at the weekend, saying he will not entertain any threat to the $15 billion investment in Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ).

Consequently, the governor asked the warring communities to sheathe their swords and give peace a chance, saying no meaningful development could happen in any area prone to violence and breakdown of law and order at the slightest provocation.

He gave the advice after visiting the two communitiesThursday, stating that it was indeed unfortunate such clash broke out at the time the state was marking its 50th anniversary.

Some youths of Oriyanrin, an Ibeju-Lekki community had attended Kilajolu, a masquerade festival at Ilagbo on Saturday when a clash broke out between the two communities. Some elders of Ilagbo were said to have sent the youths away.

The communal clash, which broke out between the youths of Ilagbo and Oniyanrin, resulted in the death of three persons and wanton destruction of properties.

[ThisDay]