Summit will complement FG’s recovery plan – Osinbajo

Acting President, Mr Yemi Osinbajo has said, the 2nd Kano Economic summit would complement the federal government agenda of revitalizing the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the summit through the Minister of Internal Affairs, General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd), the acting president urged Kano state government to ensure proper implementation of the recommendations in order to move the state to the next level of economic growth.

The acting president therefore, appealed to Kano state government to come up with recommendations that would galvanize the economy of the state and the nation in general.

Thousands of economic and business stakeholders have converged on Kano state yesterday for the commencement of the second edition of the state Economic and Investment Summit.

The 2-day summit tagged “Transforming the economy of Kano: turning challenges into opportunities” was aimed at unveiling business opportunities for the benefit of both indigenous and foreign investors.

