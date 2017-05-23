KNSG partners World Bank to construct feeder roads in rural communities

Kano state government has partnered with the World Bank and the African Development Bank to construct over 1000km of rural access roads across 38 local government areas of the state.

The project was aimed at improving accessibility and the general living condition of the rural populace in the state.

Speaking during the revalidation of reports and identification of the priority areas in the government house on Monday, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the project was in line with the political philosophy of APC led administration.

He said ‘’one of the cardinal principle of this administration from inception on May 29th , 2015 is to accord sufficient priority to the rural infrastructural development aimed at lifting the living standard of rural dwellers towards improved economic development’’.

He described the World Bank/ADB intervention as an additional opportunity for the Kano rural populace to be emancipated from their long standing challenges thus expressed willingness for active partnership.

‘’This administration intends to participate in the world bank/ADB funded rural access and mobility project, RAMIII, in order to construct additional 600km of feeder roads and culverts at various river crossings with a view to ensure all year round accessibility, mobility at a greater level in the rural areas in Kano state.

He said ‘’the collaborative efforts of the state government in partnership with the development partners would ensure the construction of over 1000km of rural roads across the state with a view to facilitate easy movement of people and farm produce to home and markets as well as creating conducive schooling environment and better attendance at health facilities’’.

It could be recalled that Kano state government has earlier embarked on construction of 500km roads across the rural local government areas in which 16km roads are being constructed, 2 in each of the 3 senatorial districts of the state.

The road projects which were awarded to Kano state government agencies including KANUPDA, KARMA and REKA has cost the government over N858.7m.

[Daily Trust]