Emir Sanusi urges states, FG to encourage investment in power sector

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II has called on both the Federal and State Governments to encourage private entrepreneurs to invest in the power sector.

He made the call while delivering a keynote address at a two-day conference in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of Kano state.

NAN reports that the conference is part of the week-long activities organised by the state government to celebrate the anniversary.

He said there was urgent need to encourage private investors to invest in the power sector with a view to promoting socio-economic activities of the people in the country.

According to him, investment in the power sector was necessary in order to ensure economic growth and development in the state in particular and the country at large.

“We must invest in the development of Kano and the country at large.

The monarch, who lamented the current power shortage in the country, noted that majority of the industries in the state had collapsed or stopped production due to inadequate power supply.

He, however, called on the Kano state government to continue to give priority attention to education with particular emphasis on girl-child education.

“Education holds the key to our development. We must continue to give priority attention to the sector because it is the bedrock of any development,” he said.

“Government should also give priority attention to the agriculture and industrialisation because they are key to moving the state and country forward,” he said.

He noted that with the collapse of the nation’s industries, the country was now importing three million pairs of shoes from China annually.

“We must be ready to change our way of thinking; if we must be able to face the challenges and ensure economic growth and development of the state.” he added.

NAN reports that the conference was attended by prominent personalities from within and outside the state.

[NAN]