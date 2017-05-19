Senate gives Osinbajo two weeks to submit CBN, NNPC budgets

The Senate yesterday issued a two-week ultimatum to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to submit the budgets of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and 35 other federal agencies.

The ultimatum followed a motion sponsored by Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi) titled, “Non-submission of the 2017 budget by Public Corporations in violation of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.”

Moving the motion, Na’Allah said the non-compliance to the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act constitutes abuse of power and economic sabotage.

The Senate also passed a unanimous resolution, stopping the agencies from further capital expenditure until the agencies complied with the fiscal responsibility Act.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said the agencies must comply with the ultimatum. “I cannot see how we can continue in a society where we are fighting corruption and people will be spending money without approval, without appropriations, it must stop, it will stop and is going to stop from now.

“Clearly we have made our position that based on this amendment this agencies they must get their budget to us in two weeks and committee chairmen, I want to appeal that once we get the budget on our own part as well let’s ensure that we do it publicly, very diligently and try and turn it around as quick as possible,” he said.

Responding, an official at the FIRS, who did not want to be quoted told our correspondent on the phone that the agency had submitted all necessary documents to the Senate including its revenue profile.

He also said that the FIRS had submitted its 2017 budget estimate, defended it before the relevant committees at the National Assembly and provided all details they required.

According to him, the report making the rounds is ‘speculative and not true’.

The affected agencies include, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASEI), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), National Maritime Authority (NMA), Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Nigerian Postal Service (NPS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), National Communications Commission (NCC), National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Others are National Insurance Commission (NIC), News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Nigerian Copyrights Commission (NCC), Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Radio Nigeria, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), Federal Mortgage Bank, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), as well as Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGZFA).

[Daily Trust]