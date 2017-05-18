One million telecom consumers activate 2442 code – NCC

Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has said more than one million consumers activated the 2442 Do-Not-Disturb code within two months.

Danbatta made this known during the Lagos Launch of 2017 as Year of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer.

He said that the response of the consumers came after the initial slow uptake of the code to resolve their problems.

According to him, two months ago (March 15), NCC flagged off a national campaign of the Year of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer at its Headquarters in Abuja.

“Sixty days hence, I am glad, we can report some progress resulting in increase in the activation of the Do-Not-Disturb short code, using the 2442 facility, by more than one million consumers in this short span.

“More subscribers reported their unresolved complaints using NCC’s 622 toll-free lines in the same period.

“The NCC 2017 Year of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer is remarkable because the Nigerian telecommunications consumer is center stage.

“We must also remember that these consumers together have made all the success stories we speak about possible in the telecommunications industry today,” he said.

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said that the State was interested in the welfare and happiness of its people.

Obasa, represented by a member of the house, Mr Tunde Braimoh, said that the services rendered by the operators to the consumers should be relevant and make them satisfied.

He commended the NCC for ensuring that the industry benefited all.

“If there is no regulator, we will not have the quality of service we have today, but there is need for improvement,” Obasa said.

(NAN)