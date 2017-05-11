Reps begin probe of insurance covers for agencies

A House of Representatives ad-hoc panel has commenced probe of insurance covers of some agencies that have questionable claims in their budgets.

The agencies include the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF) among others.

The committee, chaired by Rep Abdulkbir Adekunle Akinlade (APC, Ogun), had invited the CG to appear before it alongside other agencies Monday, but while the other organizations turned up, Immigration failed to do same even as no communication was made.

The ad-hoc panel said the Immigration CG has questions to answer over the documents the service had submitted to the panel.

Members of the committee, who were angry about the matter, threatened to invoke their constitutional powers to issue an arrest warrant against the Immigration CG should he fail to appear before them on Friday. The committee had in February said it uncovered billions of naira illegally paid to government officials and brokerage firms as insurance covers.

