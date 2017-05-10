NNPC awards Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline to Chinese firm

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has awarded the construction of Ajaokuta- Kaduna-Kano Gas pipeline to a Chinese company-China Petroleum Group Engineering Co., Ltd (CPGE).

The company disclosed this yesterday in its project bid announcement to the Chinese authorities where it said that its subsidiary- China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau Engineering Co., Ltd. and Brentex Petroleum Services Limited (Brentex) won the contract by the NNPC.

The company said the main package of the contract including: 40-inch pipeline 221 km, 2 station and 7 valve room and its ancillary facilities, while the project duration to the final signing Agreement prevail.

It also stated that, the consortium will assume the design, procurement, construction and transportation of the Kaduna-Kano pipeline Line and training work. “The proportion of the Company in the construction sector is 80%, is expected to be about $949 million.”

However, the contractor said as of the date of this announcement, it has not yet entered into a formal contract, contract terms and contract performance with the counterparty.

In March this year, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru said the company has concluded the tender and expected to commence work as soon as possible.

[Daily Trust]