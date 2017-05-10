Manufacturers raise alarm over influx of substandard drugs in suburbs

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturers group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN) has raised alarm over the disposal of substandard drugs in hinterlands owing to lack of concern by government authorities.

The Chairman, PMG-MAN Committee Forum, Mr. Biola Adebayo disclosed this during a press conference to announce the 2017 forum billed for May 25, in Abuja.

He said major players in the health sector should be concerned with non-availability of quality drugs in suburb areas.

Adebayo said: “Going by recent statistics released by some international organization including NAFDAC, sixty to seventy percent circulating in these hinterlands are either substandard or outright fake because we have refused to go there and those who are there are very scanty and they are not under any form of regulation, therefore everybody now go there to do whatever they like.

“The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) hardly go there to go and see what medicine vendors in the hinterland are doing and we see all these people on motorbikes taking products to all these villages. When people don’t have access to quality, they are bound to buy what they see.

“If you look at most of the company’s manufacturing medicine or medicines vendors in Nigeria, a lot of us concentrate in the urban centre, state capital, big towns whereas sixty to seventy per cent that are living in the hinterland don’t have access to the good work all of us are doing.”

He added that to ensure that good medicines are supplied to rural dwellers, regulatory bodies, manufacturers and vendors in the health sector must double their efforts to clampdown on nefarious activities of fake drug manufacturers.

[Daily Trust]