FG to use free trade zones for industrialisation – NEPZA

The Federal Government is committed to industrializing Nigeria through various Free Trade Zones (FTZs) across the country.

The Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Emmanuel Jime, said this while on fact-finding and familiarisation tours FTZs in the country.

The NEPZA boss said the tour, which would end today, would help the government to plan further on ways of industrialising the economy in line with the authority’s mandate.

Explaining the rationale behind the tours, Jime said “the task of industrialising Nigeria and diversifying the national economy is an urgent one, I understand the mandate of NEPZA, and that mandate is about driving the process of Nigeria’s industrialization.”

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has been intent on diversifying the economy beyond non-oil exports and the NEPZA was important in achieveing the goal.

[Daily Trust]