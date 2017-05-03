NLNG exports 4,000th cargo to Turkey

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG),yesterday said it exported its 4000th cargo of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from its Bonny Island Terminal in Rivers State to Mamara LNG Terminal in Turkey.

The cargo shipped on board one of NLNG’s chartered vessels, LNG Sokoto, is sold to Botas Petroleum Pipeline Corporation, and is estimated to arrive its destination by May 14.

A statement by the General Manager, External Relations, Dr Kudo Eresia-Eke, recalled that NLNG exported its first cargo on October 9, 1999, to Montoir LNG Terminal, France, described as Africa’s largest single private sector industrial investment, supplying about seven percent of total world LNG demand.

He said his company plans to expand its production capacity at its six-train plant complex, from 22 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to some 30 mtpa.

These plans are expected to stimulate upstream gas development of the country’s vast gas resources and attract about US$15bn of foreign direct investments in the upstream alone as well as another US$10bn in the construction of the trains.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the company, Tony Attah said: “I am excited about this milestone which would not have been possible without the shared vision within our Company of helping to build a better Nigeria; our core values of Integrity, Teamwork, Respect, Excellence and Caring; the commitment of our staff; and the cooperation from Government and Shareholders as well as other stakeholders including our loyal customers.

[Daily Trust]