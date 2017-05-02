Zamfara state government to release N100m monthly for payment of gratuities

The Zamfara State Government on Monday said it has reached agreement with the labour to pay N100 million monthly for the payment of gratuities to retired civil servants in the state.

Gov. AbdulAziz Yari disclosed this at the 2017 May Day celebration in Gusau, saying that the celebration was timely as negotiations between state government and labour over workers’ rights had been concluded.

Yari, who was represented by his deputy, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, said that the state government will pay all workers’ outstanding promotion and annual increment in this month of May.

“The state government has also reached agreement with the labour to pay N100 million monthly for payment of gratuities to retired civil servants.

“We have agreed to form a committee that will review the issue of pension to ensure attainment of the minimum wage on pensions,” he said.

Yari commended the labour union in the state for their cooperation and understanding in addressing the demand of workers in the state.

Earlier, the state NLC Chairman, Comrade Bashir Mafara, commended the state government efforts at addressing workers’ problems.

Mafara said that the labour in the state would continue to cooperate with the state government to ensure that workers’ grievances were resolved in a peaceful manner.

(NAN)