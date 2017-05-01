FRSC unveil advanced web-based portal for driver’s license, number plates

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has unveiled a more advanced web-based verification portal for driver’s license and number plates.

Speaking yesterday at a training workshop for personnel of security agencies at the Corps headquarter Abuja, Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi said the new portal will enable the system provide information such as demographics, biometrics and offences committed by the holders of the Driver’s licence and user of the number plate.

Oyeyemi said the new system also applies to the speed limiting device portal, driving school standardization portal and Road transport safety standardization portal.

He said the various driving schools across the country were now being certified and linked to the advanced portal to enable the corps monitor the number of students admitted, the curriculum and competence of the students they present for driver’s license.

He added that there were different classes of the license for drivers but competence remains the prerequisite for one to acquire any class of the license.

Oyeyemi said more security features have been built into the system to make it impossible for the licences to be forged or obtained by proxy without undergoing biometrics data and physical capturing.

[Daily Trust]