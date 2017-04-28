Bello pledges to end multiple taxation

With the reconstitution of the Federal Capital Territory Inland Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), the necessary machinery has been set in motion to end multiple taxation in the territory.

The FCT Minister, Malam Mohammad Musa Bello, stated this yesterday in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) who paid him a courtesy call.

The minister revealed that one of the quick wins expected from the recently reconstituted FCT-IRS was the elimination of multiple taxation in the territory and harmonisation of all taxes payable to government.

Malam Bello noted that multiple taxation had been of great concern to various business entities in the FCT, including NECA, adding that eliminating it would enhance ease of doing business in the territory.

Speaking, leader of the NECA, Alhaji Mahmud Othman, expressed concern over the multiplicity of vehicle stickers produced by the different area councils in the territory which, he said, caused a lot of inconvenience for his association’s members.

He therefore appealed to the minister to ensure that taxes were harmonised since the FCT was one territory.

[Daily Trust]